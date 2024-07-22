Pastors beat Politicians 32-27

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Pastors prevailed once again over the Politicians, while the International Basketball Academy (IBA) pulled off a double dose of victory as the 29th Peace on da Street Basketball Tournament came to a close last night.

After playing the preliminary games all week at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball courts at the Hope Center, organiser Apostle Dr. Carlos Reid brought the championship games in the various divisions to the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

They also hosted a number of entertainment and presented the awards to the winners in all of the categories, including the three-point shooting competition.

Here’s a summary of the championship games played:

Featured game

Pastors 32, Politicians 27

Jeff Rolle scored a game high 12 points and Don Clarke had seven, while Tyrone Miller and DeAngelo Bowe both had four in the win for the Pastors.

“We played well tonight. Our defence was tight,” Clarke said. “We tried to run them, but overall I think we executed very well. It was a good win for us.”

Clarke, a senior pastor, even had his own cheering section as a large crowd of his congregation from Emmanuel Prophetic & Deliverance came out in their aquamarine t-shirts to support him and the rest of the pastors.

Leoinardo Lightbourne powered his way inside for 11 points, while Quinton Lightbourne had six and Kingsley Smith contributed five.

“The Pastors gave it their all. We just came up short in the end,” said Lightbourne, the Member of Parliament for North Andros and The Berry Islands. “I will take this one because my free throw percentage was poor. I think I missed more free throws than what we lost by.”

The Pastors doubled up the Politicians 8-4 at the end of the first quarter before they pushed it to 20-10 at the half. By the end of the third, the Politicians made a run for it, cutting the deficit to 21-19 heading into the fourth.

But the Pastors made one final push to stay in control the rest of the way and they never trailed in the game, despite giving up the height advantage to the Politicians. “It’s another devastating loss,” Lightbourne noted.

“Carlos Reid and the Pastors will be making noise again. But we’re looking for bigger and better things next year. Hopefully we can get in some more practices.”

Open Division

Rotary East 54,

Rockets 49 in OT:

Tied 42-42 at the end of regulation, Jackson Jacob scored seven and Van Hutchinson had three to seal the deal. Jacob finished with 27 and Hutchinson had six. Abel Joseph hit three three-pointers as he connected on 12 points for the Rockets, who trailed 20-19 at the half.

Church Championship

Summit Shakers A 34,

Emmanuel House 32:

Davito McIntosh and Kirklyn Farrington both produced 12 points to lead the Shakers to victory. While McIntosh split his tally in the two halves, Farrington canned all of his own in the second.

K’Jay Nixon and Justin Burrows added five and four respectively.

For Emmanuel, who led 16-14 at the half, Joshua Anderson scored seven, Shavano Johnson