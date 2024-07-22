Poitier sisters qualify for the World Teen Golf Championships





By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SINCE emerging on the local golf scene about two years ago, the Poitier sisters - Zeden, Zion and Zaire - have been making their presence felt on the local and international scene.

The trio, who have dominated the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Junior National Golf Divisional primary school national championships, have qualified to participate in the 2024 World Teen Championships against competitors from 36 countries at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

While Zeden and Zion will both be competing in the girls’ 8-division, Zaire is entered in the girls’ 9-division.

The home-schooled team are members of the Fourteenth Clubs Golf Academy headed by Georgette Rolle-Harris.

Their parents, Philip and Denise Poitier, said their daughters could not have reached this milestone in their career without the village behind them, including coaches Georgette Harris-Rolle, Keathen Stuart, John Hall III, Payton Haye and Stefano Kemo.

“It’s a great honour for them to be playing in this tournament. It’s very difficult to get invited,” said their father Philip, the son of the late Phil ‘Cabbage’ Poitier, one of the great Kentucky Colonels basketball players.

“It shows that their dedication is beyond what we expected when they first started playing. We just wanted them to have some extracurricular activities because they are home schooled. But we were just blown out of the water by their quantum leap over the last two years.”

He noted that even when the American players came to the Bahamas to participate in the US Kids Event, their daughters were so impressed with their scores that they got invited to participate in the USA.

“We kind of expected it, but again we were still totally surprised when they qualified,” he said. “They have been working on their mental aspect of the game, which is about 90 percent of their game. So we want them to have some fun before the tournament starts.”

Denise Poiter, who takes care of the home-schooling and the daily commute to practice for the girls, said what they have achieved is just phenomenal.

“They don’t realize it because they are so young, but to have three sisters playing at this tournament is just a major accomplishment,” she pointed. “No one is leaving anyone behind.

“When one isn’t doing so well, they encourage each other. They [practice with each other and so they know what each of them are capable of doing.”

Having watched them put into play when they have practiced, their mother’s advice is simply to “go out there and do your best. You are playing your biggest competitor, which is yourself. So just go out there and play your game.”

Rain or shine, Denise said their daughters are on the golf course practicing when they are not in school and they rarely miss participating in a tournament, which has allowed them to be able to qualify for this prestigious tournament.

“For them, they wake up early. They have an option to do some practices before or after class,” Denise said. “It’s a good benefit for them because being home-schooled, they are not as fatigued as the other players who come from the traditional schools.”

A prime example was in April when they participated in the US Kids Arkansas State Invitational in April in Arkansas where Zeden came third, Denise said while the majority of players could not take the time off, she took their school work with them and allowed them to participate while doing their school work.

“They had to play in a certain number of tournaments like they did in Arkansas in order to qualify for the World championships,” Denise said.

“They also had to score at a certain level and once they tally it up, they will let you know if you have qualified to participate or not. Our girls have proven themselves.”

In addition to going to Arknasas, the Poitier sisters played in various

US Kids Girls Golf Tournament where they have produced some outstanding performances.

The sisters admit that they feed off each other and they have the love and support of their parents, family, friends and coaches and that has been the driving force behind their success.

Zeden, who enjoys wearing the color purple, said having played golf for the past two years has enabled her to be involved in a very sporty event as she experiences outdoor life.

“I’m feeling great about this tournament and I want to win,” she said. “I want to hit well and I want to get a good score. It’s good that my sisters will be there playing too.”

Zaire, 9, likes the color blue and prefers to use her driver more than any of her other clubs because she can hit the ball more than 200 yards with it.

“I expect to do well. I want to try some new things,” said Zaire, who has produced a best score of 35. “It’ always a great feeling being around my sisters.”

For Zion, 8, her favorite club is the putter. She too said she’s delighted to be able to play in the tournament and wishes each of them every success.

“My expectations for the tournament is to win,” she said. “I feel good because my sisters will be there and we can help each other.”

As a lead up to the World Championships, the sisters will participate in a fun competition at the Drive Chip and Putt Qualifier on July 30, at the Biltmore in Miami, Florida.

If they are successful, they will advance to the second round of the Drive Chips and Putt in Georgia. But the focus is to go to the World Championships at the beginning of August and make their presence felt.