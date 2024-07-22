Team Bahamas ‘en route’ to COCABE Baseball 12-U CUP

THE Bahamas Baseball Association has announced the national team selected to represent The Bahamas at the Caribbean Baseball Confederation (COCABE) 12-and-under Baseball Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Up to yesterday, BBA secretary general Theodore Sweeting confirmed that Team Bahamas was still in New Providence due to some cyber issues that prevented them from travelling over the weekend.

He issued a press release which read as follows: “The tournament has been delayed to a Monday start due to cyber issues. Teams are en route to the DR (Dominican Republic), including Team Bahamas.”

The tournament, which was scheduled to start on Sunday and run through July 28, was expected to feature teams from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Curacao, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as they aim to advance to the World Qualifier.

Selected to represent the Bahamas are:

Andrew Gibson, Michael Wilson, Wayden Bain, Ethan Burnside, Jayce Deveaux, Sa’van Francis, Kealan Cartwright, Louinel Manacye, Tyler Smith,Davon Gibson, Emmanual Smith, Liam Smith, Collin Bain, Jaden Liberal, Deryus Rolle, Rhameko Bethel and Xavier Thompson.

The team will be managed by Avard Hart with Donovan as a coach.

Sweeting said an update will be provided today.



