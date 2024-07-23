Bahamasair delays Montego Bay flights

Bahamasair yesterday said it has postponed scheduled flights from Nassau into Montego Bay, Jamaica, which were due to operate from July 25 to September 8, 2024.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said it will instead begin its inaugural scheduled flight service on November 17, 2024. It will then offer twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays to better serve its customers and enhance connectivity between The Bahamas and Jamaica.