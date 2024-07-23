Boxers get ready to rumble

THE Bahamas Boxing Federation is expected to participate in the 2024 Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Championships in St Lucia from July 25-28.

The Bahamas will be represented by persons from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Inagua.

The team will be coach ed by Jermaine Gibson, head coach of the All Out Boxing Club in Grand Bahama. The referee/judge will be Geddet Williams, a certified referee/judge and IBA Star one coach from Grand Bahama as well.

The boxers travelling to compete are featherweight Josiah Smith, lightweight Keano Cox and cruiserweight Keanu Greene, the 2022 Sugar Bert champion.

Vincent Strachan, the president of the federation, will serve as the team manager. He will also assist as a referee/judge.

The team is expected to depart Grand Bahama today and Nassau tomorrow. The team is small due to lack of funding but Strachan is determined that the three boxers will capture the gold medal in their weight categories.

The team is expected to return home on July 29.