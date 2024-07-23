Eleuthera residents still left short as water outages go on

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Residents and businesses in Eleuthera are still experiencing water outages as they have for the past weeks, with one business telling Tribune Business they are “lucky” at their store due to its location.

The owner of LMN Sweet Treats said issues related to the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) contracted firm Aqua Design Bahamas’ ongoing challenges have resulted in outages that can last for days in some settlements.

She said: “It’s been a challenge with water. The water is something that you know, all of us are dealing with in the area and I’m lucky for where we’re located because it’s on the main highway as well. I’m usually able to get some water.

“It’s been off predominantly, it would come on at some point, but at my particular location because of where it’s located the water usually settles there so I’m able to get, even if it’s not full pressure, I’m able to get some water”

Other businesses such as Daddy Joe’s, a popular restaurant and inn, said they were not affected by the water outage in their settlement that has lasted days due to them having a water tank and back-up generator to ensure their guests are comfortable during the utility outages.

WSC released a statement on Sunday advising residents of Central Eleuthera of “ongoing challenges” at the Naval Base desalination plant and the steps they are taking to resume water supply.

WSC advised that desalination water production capacity of the Naval Base plant has decreased due to one of the two trains at the plant being offline with “urgent” repair work underway.

They said the train currently online is producing approximately 225,000 imperial gallons per day train along with water being barged to Central Eleuthera from New Providence.

Water is also being tankered into the Central Eleuthera zone from the Rock Sound/Tarpum Bay zone and the North Eleuthera zone is being utilised to supply residents in Central Eleuthera.

A new booster pump for the offline train has been installed and service should resume over the coming days once testing is completed.

WSC also revealed plans to install a new 600,000 imperial gallon per day unit at the site and install a new storage tank.

“A 600,000 IGPD desalination unit arrived on site on Saturday 20th July and works are in progress to bring this unit online in approximately the next two weeks. This unit will permit the Desalination Contractor to take trains one and two in the existing desalination plant offline to carry out badly needed extensive repair and maintenance works while the 600,000 IGPD unit meets normal water supply,” said the WSC statement.

“Pipework for the new 1,000,000 imperial gallon (IG) glass-coated steel tank on site and permanent pipework for the new 500,000 IG bladder tank on site is in progress and it is anticipated that this pipework will be completed and commissioned in another three (3) to four weeks. This will provide a buffer for the water supply system during periods when the desalination plant is offline for short periods (up to three days). It must be noted that the existing storage tank on site is a very old steel tank that is only capable of storing approximately 200,000 IG.”