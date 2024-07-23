Jamaican woman accused of human trafficking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A JAMAICAN woman was remanded in custody yesterday after she was once again accused of human trafficking.

Apolonia McLean, 34, was convicted and sentenced to three years and eight months for a similar offence in 2014.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned her for three counts of trafficking in persons.

McLean allegedly transported a woman to New Providence to exploit her between September 1, 2023, and November 3, 2023.

Last week, the police circulated a wanted poster regarding the defendant’s charges.

McLean previously served a prison term for similar charges in 2015. She had trafficked a Jamaican woman into the country and withheld her documentation to exploit her into prostitution in 2013

The defendant was told her matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

McLean will return to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her VBI is issued on November 21.