National team set to compete in Elite Junior Cycling Championships

THE Bahamas Cycling Federation is expected to send its junior national team to the elite Junior Cycling Championships in Saint Martin.

The team, to be managed by Kenton Roker, is scheduled to leave town on August 8 and return to the capital on August 12.

Three of the cyclists will compete in the time trials and road race respectively.

The federation, according to secretary general Barron “Turbo” Musgrove, will continue to be excited about the national youth development programmes in the Bahamas.

He noted that they are turning out very good junior cyclists and therefore they are looking for some very good performances from those who are travelling.

Roker anticipates that they are looking at some keen competition from Team Bahamas. “I expect Ayden Bain to podium as a pre junior. Launy Duncombe should podium in both the TT (time trial) and road race as per his condition and the recent participation in the training camp in Trinidad,” Roker said.

“Erin Pritchard, our lone female, watching her during the recent National Championships, I think it will come down to a sprint in the road race and definitely I expect no less than a third place finish in the TT.”