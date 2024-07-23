Roadrunners soak up Age Group spotlight in Florida

IN acknowledging the outstanding performances of their 40-member team at the recent AAU Age Group Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, Roadrunners Track Club head coach Dexter Bodie said there were some performances that were overlooked. He highlighted Cassidy Pratt, one of the club’s top junior athletes. She placed in the top five in the 100 metres and ran on their 4 x 100m relay team that finished in the top eight.

Other top performers include Azalia Henderson, Jasmine Thompson, Melody Thompson, Shawne Ferguson and Trent Ford. Other performances of note came from Ethan Stuart in the 100m, Nario Williams in the 80m hurdles, Chanelle Hepburn in the 100 and 200m, Teshan Williams in the 200m, all of whom came in the top eight.

The Roadrunners finished 16th out of a field of 300 teams at the meet.