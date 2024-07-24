BNT: protect and preserve the value of Athol island

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas National Trust is concerned about possible development projects on Athol Island.

The BNT said the island and its surrounding waters hold significant “ecological and historical” value that should be preserved and

protected.

“The BNT has noted with great concern recent media reports about development taking place on Athol Island,” the BNT said in a statement yesterday. “The BNT, along with many others, is eager for clarity regarding the future of this barrier island, which plays a crucial role in protecting northeastern New Providence from storm surges.”

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection gave Andrew Hanna a certificate of environmental clearance to construct a wooden dock at Athol Island. It is not clear whether any other works have been approved.

St Anne’s MP Adrian White has repeatedly raised concerns about development projects on the marine protected area.

The BNT said it has advocated for protected Athol Island since 1982 for its protection since 1982 and, in 2022, restated its recommendation that the island be protected and managed as a national park.

The BNT said while the island is only two miles long, it is biodiverse. Its terrestrial habitats cater to various species of birds and reptiles. Its marine environment comprises seagrass beds, patch reefs, and underwater habitats that support stony and soft coral, fish, and invertebrates.

The BNT said Athol Island and the other areas have not been assigned to any protected area management agency, with no legal entity responsible for their management.

“Amid these new concerns, BNT stands by its recommendation that Athol Island warrants protection and active management as a national park,” it said.

The organisation believes the island provides recreational opportunities for New Providence residents, who have expressed concerns regarding the loss of public access to shore- line areas.

“We envision a national park that is accessible to all, with trails, signage and mooring buoys, allowing people to appreciate and learn about the island’s significance,” the BNT said.

“We implore the government to address these public concerns and consider Athol Island’s historical, ecological, and economic importance in the growing eco-tourism market.”



