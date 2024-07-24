Four men charged over large quantity of drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men were granted bail after they were accused of having $15,500 worth of marijuana and a large quantity of marijuana plants last week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Ryan Greene, 52, Braxton Thompson, 19, Dinari Brown, 18, and Daymon Brown, 50, on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and cultivation of dangerous drugs.

The defendants were allegedly arrested at a multi-complex residence off Infant View Road after police found 15lbs of marijuana and 21 cultivated cannabis plants on the premises at 2pm on July 18.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The youngest defendant’s bail was set at $9,900 with one or two sureties. The remaining defendants bail was each set at $17,500 with one or three sureties.

All four defendants must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

Their trial is scheduled to begin on September 24.