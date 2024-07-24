Man charged for having unlicenced firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $6,500 bail after he was accused of having a gun in his car on East Street last Friday.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Mario Lockhart, 35, with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Lockhart was allegedly found with a silver and black coloured FNS-9 9mm pistol when authorities stopped his white Nissan Versa around 2pm on July 19.

After pleading not guilty, Lockhart was informed that his trial would begin on August 22.

Donna Major represented the accused.