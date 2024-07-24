Minister expects 2-3 medals from our Olympians

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games now has two days remaining and expectations are high for the 21-member Bahamian Olympic team ready to represent The Bahamas with great pride in Paris, France.

Despite the controversy that involved the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) last week with regards to the team selected, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) Mario Bowleg feels very ‘good’ about the calibre of athletes chosen to wear the gold, aquamarine and black.

“I feel very good about the team. Most of these athletes who have been named to the team have been performing at a top-notch level and, at some point or the other, have made the qualification standards all season so it is no surprise. I am looking forward to great things coming from this team in all aspects and in all the various events and races that would be coming up for each one of them,” he said.

Representing The Bahamas at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steven Gardiner, Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright, Charisma Taylor, Wanya McCoy, Terrence Jones, Ian Kerr, Antoine Andrews, Rhema Otabor, Donald Thomas, Ken Mullings, Shania Adderley, Javonya Valcourt, Quincy Penn, Wendell Miller, Alonzo Russell, Zion Miller, Rhanishka Gibbs and Lamar Taylor.

Lacarthea Cooper, who was initially snubbed from the team despite finishing top 3 at the nationals, was added to the group as an observer, but not as a competitor, last week.

Bowleg gave some insight on his expectations for Team Bahamas as the biggest international multi-sports event looms.

“I expect to get some medals most definitely with this group. I anticipate at least two to three medals at minimum. We know Stevie is gonna do his thing, be on top of his game and bring us the gold medal and all the other athletes, who are also involved, once they get a chance. I am also looking at the 100m hurdles and I am hoping that we can bring home at least two medals in that. I cannot say who they will be but if we can bring home three that would be good,” he said.

The swimmers will be in action first for Team Bahamas, with the swimming portion of the Olympics beginning with the heats on Saturday, July 27 and continuing until Sunday, August 4.

The athletics portion of the Olympics begins on Thursday, August 1 and wraps up Sunday, August 11.

Minister Bowleg, who is currently in Paris, France, spoke about the addition of Adderley, the country’s youngest Olympian, to the Olympic contingent.

“I am very happy to see that. I think she is deserving to go even if it is just to go there and watch. I am just happy that she has been named to the team and I am very proud of her at 16 years old. One day we will not want to leave the country without her by our side,” he said.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games is scheduled to continue from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.