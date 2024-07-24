Tech goes Olympian

Samsung has unveiled the Olympic Edition of its newly announced Galaxy Z Flip6, exclusively designed and customised for all athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The new edition for Paris 2024 is the first-ever Olympic Edition to feature Galaxy AI. Designed to elevate the athletes’ Games-time experience from the moment they arrive in Paris, it is the first to come pre-loaded with a full suite of exclusive services and useful apps.

It marks the first time Samsung’s newest product is being made available to athletes before its official market launch. The Galaxy Z Flip6 will also take centre stage at the Olympic Games as the first Olympic Edition to play an integral role on the podium.

It boasts the new design in a yellow colourway adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold.

Samsung partnered with the Parisian Men’s Luxury Maison, Berluti, who designed the Team France’s official outfits for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, to create an exclusive flipsuit case that will accompany each device.

Made from Venezia leather, each case has a unique patina featuring a vibrant color mix inspired by the Olympic rings, celebrating the Olympic spirit and values of excellence and unity.

“Samsung has pushed the boundaries of mobile technology in support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and its athletes for nearly three decades,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP and head of marketing of Mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics.

“We are honoured to deliver our newest Galaxy innovation to the inspiring athletes of Paris 2024 — and give them the opportunity to experience the powerful and intelligent Galaxy Z Flip6 firsthand, even before its official market launch. We are excited to see how our technology opens up athletes’ Games-time experience like never before — from creating meaningful connections, to sharing and capturing lifelong memories while in Paris and beyond.”

For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic Games history, Samsung will provide the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition for use on the podium at Paris 2024, so athletes can create their own memories and emotions via a new, victory selfie.