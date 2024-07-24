The sports calendar

NEW PROVIDENCE SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

AFTER getting rained out, the New Providence Softball Association continues its regular season action this week in the Banker’s Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Wednesday

7pm - R&B Operators vs Cyber Tech Ladies Blue Marlins (L)

8:30pm - UB Mingoes vs Black Scorpions (M)

Thursday

7pm - Johnson Lady Truckers vs Cyber Tech Ladies Blue Marlins (L).

8:30pm - Renegades vs Titans (M)

Saturday

7pm - Black Scorpions vs UB Mingoes (L)

8:30pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (M)