The sports calendar

NEW PROVIDENCE SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
AFTER getting rained out, the New Providence Softball Association continues its regular season action this week in the Banker’s Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.
Wednesday
7pm - R&B Operators vs Cyber Tech Ladies Blue Marlins (L)
8:30pm - UB Mingoes vs Black Scorpions (M)
Thursday
7pm - Johnson Lady Truckers vs Cyber Tech Ladies Blue Marlins (L).
8:30pm - Renegades vs Titans (M)
Saturday
7pm - Black Scorpions vs UB Mingoes (L)
8:30pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (M)
