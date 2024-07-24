‘Time to change our divorce laws’

Senator: ‘No-fault’ clause for end of marriages can help take out contention

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said it is time to amend the Matrimonial Causes Act to permit “no-fault” divorces.

“Divorces are a breakdown of a marriage,” she said. “Both parties contribute to the breakdown in some sort of way, so the move to no-fault divorces takes that angst and contention out.

Senator Barnett-Ellis, who called for reform in the Senate on Monday, added that couples experiencing a divorce deal with emotional turmoil, but a no-fault ground would make the process less dreadful.

Currently, people in The Bahamas can only get a divorce if their spouse has committed adultery, has been cruel, if the two have lived separately for five years, if one has deserted the other for two years or if a spouse has been found guilty of a homosexual act, sodomy or bestiality.

The United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Malta, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Sweden are among the countries that permit no-fault divorces. The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 amended the United Kingdom’s Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 and the Civil Partnership Act 2004 to remove fault-based concepts from UK divorce proceedings.

After the amendments went into force in 2022, the UK’s government said on its website: “It ends completely the need for separating couples to apportion blame for the breakdown of their marriage, helping them to instead focus on key practical decisions involving children or their finances and look to the future.”

Free National Movement leader Michal Pintard said he supports amending the law to permit no-fault divorces, adding there have been a limited number of options for people seeking a divorce.

He said his party had not yet discussed the matter, but he is confident it would quickly do so and give its position.

He had previously supported no-fault divorces in the House of Assembly in November, 2022.

However, earlier that year, he described the current divorce grounds as “solid” and said there are “people who are leaving people for very frivolous reasons”.