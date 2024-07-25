Haiti’s ambassador unable to confirm missing vessel carrying 60 migrants from Abaco to US

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WILLIAM Exantus, Haiti’s ambassador to The Bahamas, has been unable to confirm whether a vessel carrying up to 60 migrants was lost at sea after leaving Abaco for the United States on July 4.

Mr Exantus said Haitian officials have contacted local authorities, particularly the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, but have not been able to verify the report.

Defence Force Commodore Raymond King had previously told The Tribune the United States Coast Guard sent an unverified intelligence report of 60 migrants being smuggled from Abaco to Florida.

He said a boat was never positively identified, and no missing person report related to such an event have been made. Yesterday, he confirmed authorities had no new intelligence about the matter.

July 4 is when relatives lost contact with popular Haitian entertainer Wens Johnathan Désir, who travelled to Abaco for a concert.

Mr Exantus had said the embassy would send two people to Abaco to investigate the man’s whereabouts. He said yesterday that they have made no progress.



