Halt order given on Athol Island

DEPP says it issued a cease and desist for work on the island

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) said it issued a cease and desist order regarding a project on Athol Island.

Works at the Marine Protected Area have sparked controversy.

St Anne’s MP Adrian White has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament, noting in the House of Assembly earlier this month that “native caucus has been removed, and piles of barge sand materials have been deposited on this island”.

The Bahamas National Trust on Tuesday expressed concern about the situation, saying the island and its surrounding waters hold significant “ecological and historical” value that should be preserved and protected.

DEPP said it received an application for a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) from Andrew Hanna in January to install a wooden dock, a rest area and a restaurant on Athol Island.

“A site visit was conducted of the area,” DEPP added. “At the time of the site visit, the construction of the proposed rest area and restaurant was in progress. A cease and desist order for all activities onsite was issued.

“After further review, a CEC was issued in February 2023, for the construction of a wooden dock. It was always understood that any other activity would require further environmental review.”

DEPP said the CEC does not permit construction activities and developers must obtain the requisite building permits. It said in January, officers noticed that a seawall was being constructed on the site, but it was unclear whether the appropriate building permits were obtained to build it.

“In April 2024, the department conducted a site visit in response to reports that the construction of the rest areas and a restaurant were underway on the property,” DEPP said. “Accordingly, a cease and desist order was issued to Mr Hanna. Upon investigation, there were signs of oxidised limestone and wood, indicating that the disturbance was not new or active. The cease and desist has since been lifted.”

“The matter was raised again in the House of Assembly on July 17, 2024. Out of an abundance of caution, a cease and desist was issued until the department was able to conduct a comprehensive review of the entire site and meet with the Environmental Consultant of Record.”

“Officers of the DEPP conducted a site visit on that day to determine if any activities outside of those for which clearance were issued, were being conducted. It was determined that the site was predominantly unchanged since the April 2024 visit. The cease and desist remains in place.”