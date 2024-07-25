Prosecutors push for 15-year sentence in Nygard sex trial

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS in Canada want former Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard to get a 15-year prison sentence for sexual assault convictions.

Nygard’s sentencing hearings began yesterday, months after he was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in the first of several criminal trials he will face for his treatment of women in multiple countries across several decades.

He is expected to be tried in Montreal and Winnipeg. He will then be extradited to New York to face sex trafficking, racketeering and other charges.

Nygard’s victims were emotional as they spoke yesterday.

One woman recalled the night Nygard assaulted her after she visited his bedroom following a Rolling Stones concert. The former fashion mogul, she said, chased her around his bedroom before tearing off her clothes and raping her.

She said the rape –– “one of the most horrendous, difficult experiences” –– tainted her life, causing her to have debilitating panic attacks that prevented her from fully pursuing a career in acting.

Nygard’s lawyer argued that 15 years would “most certainly be crushing”. His team has persistently argued that he requires special treatment and accommodations due to his age and health.

His lawyer said he has allergies to polyester and strong laundry detergent, which have caused him to break out in itchy rashes due to the clothing and sheets provided by the jail. He reportedly suffers from glaucoma, Type 2 diabetes, chronic pain, an enlarged prostate, low blood pressure and claustrophobia, which necessitates special transportation to the court.

His lawyer also said he must use diapers and spends most of his time in bed.