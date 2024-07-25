Two men charged in boating death of US woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged yesterday after allegedly causing the death of an American tourist, Allison Dyck, in a boating accident off Eleuthera last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Charles Cash, 49, and Aldon Cash, 41, on manslaughter.

Charles Cash faced additional charges of failure to submit a vessel for inspection, operating with an expired registration, employing a person to run a boat for hire without a business license and operating without a business license.

Allegedly, the duo negligently hit Allison Dyck, 38, with their vessel as she was swimming at Pink Sand Beach on Harbour Island at 2pm on June 22.

Dyck, of Washington DC, was airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment but was pronounced dead at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The pair were informed that their matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Following submissions from their lawyer Levan Johnson, the defendants were granted bail at $9,500 each with one or two sureties. The pair must sign in at the Harbour Island Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

They will return to court for service of their VBIs on November 21.

Last month, Dyck’s family said she was a “beloved daughter, sister and aunt.”

“Allison was well-loved by all she knew and was a brilliant woman who will be fondly remembered for her warmth, beauty, loving nature, loyalty, humour, creativity, athleticism and culinary skills.”