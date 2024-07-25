Virtual reality training to become necessity

By KEITH ROYE II

In recent years, the landscape of employee training and development has been dramatically reshaped by advances in technology. One of the most promising innovations in this field is Virtual Reality (VR), a technology that allows individuals to immerse themselves in simulated environments using headsets and sensory devices. While VR has gained popularity in gaming and entertainment, its application in the workplace for training purposes is beginning to revolutionise how employees learn and grow.

Traditional methods of training often rely on classroom settings, manuals and on-the-job shadowing, which can be time-consuming, expensive and sometimes impractical, especially for complex or dangerous tasks. VR, however, offers a solution by providing a safe and controlled environment where employees can practice skills and procedures without real-world consequences.

Imagine a scenario where new surgeons can practice intricate procedures repeatedly in a virtual operating room before ever setting foot in an actual surgical theatre. Or consider an oil rig worker who learns to navigate emergency protocols in a virtual environment, preparing for situations that are rare but potentially catastrophic. VR allows these simulations to be conducted in a realistic yet risk-free setting, enhancing the learning experience and boosting confidence.

Moreover, VR can simulate scenarios that are difficult to replicate in real life. For example, customer service representatives can engage in virtual interactions with irate customers to hone their conflict resolution skills. Retail employees can familiarise themselves with new product launches by exploring virtual store layouts and handling merchandise virtually.

The benefits extend beyond initial training phases. Continuous development and upskilling are crucial in today’s rapidly-evolving job market. VR enables ongoing training modules that can be updated and adapted swiftly to incorporate new industry standards or company policies. This flexibility ensures employees stay current and competent in their roles without the need for frequent retraining sessions.

Critics may argue that VR is costly to implement and requires specialised equipment. While these concerns are valid, the long-term benefits often outweigh the initial investment. Reduced training time, increased retention of information through experiential learning, and the ability to track and assess employee performance are all compelling reasons for companies to consider integrating VR into their training strategies.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of remote and virtual solutions. Many companies had to quickly adapt to remote work and virtual training environments. VR provides a bridge between physical separation and immersive learning experiences, making it a valuable tool in the post-pandemic era as businesses navigate hybrid work models and distributed teams.

As with any technology, successful implementation of VR in training and development requires careful planning and consideration. It is essential to assess the specific needs of the workforce, provide adequate support and training for both employees and trainers, and continuously evaluate the effectiveness of VR applications.

Virtual Reality represents a paradigm shift in how we approach employee training and development. By offering immersive, interactive and adaptive learning experiences, VR has the potential to not only enhance skill acquisition but also to transform corporate performance and employee engagement. As we look to the future, embracing VR in training will likely become not just a competitive advantage but a necessity for forward- thinking businesses aiming to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

• NB: About Keith Roye II

Keith Roye II is the chief operations officer of Plato Alpha Design, a bespoke software development company that specialises in business efficiency and profitability. Throughout his career in software development, Mr Roye has served as chief software engineer for companies in The Bahamas and the US. His work has led or assisted companies in generating millions of dollars in passive revenue, while saving millions through custom software design.