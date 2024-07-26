Accused over US man’s death

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged with manslaughter by negligence after an American tourist died in a boating accident in March.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney arraigned Ketelen Dorcent, 26, yesterday.

Dorcent is accused of negligently striking Peter Sutton Finch, Jr, 67, with his vessel as the Montana native was diving in the water near Winding Bay, Eleuthera, at 4.25pm on March 20.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his upper body and, after being retrieved from the water, was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Levan Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, argued that his client posed no flight risk. Dorcent’s bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

His VBI is set for service on September 23.