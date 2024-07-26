Bail over theft charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $10,000 bail after he was accused of stealing $25,000 worth of property from a Yamacraw clothing store earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Journel Louis, 39, for shopbreaking, stealing and receiving.

Louis is accused of breaking into Sole Junkies Store at Ivory Plaza on Yamacraw Hill Road and stealing $25,000 worth of clothing inventory between July 16 and 17.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Louis was informed that he must be fitted with a monitoring device.

In addition to surrendering his passport, the defendant must also sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday by 10pm.

Louis’ trial begins on October 4.