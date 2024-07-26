BISX securities

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BISX...Central Bank being able to continue to sell government securities, which they issue, rather than thru a monopoly at BISX is to reduce the costs of transfer which are to the detriment of the saver. Why should I have to go thru a broker then BIS two additional unnecessary costs?

Of course the IMF would not appreciate this. To me that’s good enough reason.





H HANNA

Nassau,

July 25, 2024.