BISX securities

EDITOR, The Tribune.
BISX...Central Bank being able to continue to sell government securities, which they issue, rather than thru a monopoly at BISX is to reduce the costs of transfer which are to the detriment of the saver. Why should I have to go thru a broker then BIS two additional unnecessary costs?
Of course the IMF would not appreciate this. To me that’s good enough reason.
H HANNA
Nassau,
July 25, 2024.
