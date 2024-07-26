FNM: Where’s clarity over reform of BPL?

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright reiterated his party’s call for the Davis administration to be transparent with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) staff about its plans to reform the company, saying workers are in a “paralysing uncertainty” over their future.

“The workers of our nation deserve a government who cares about their interest, their right to organise, and one who values respectful dialogue for the betterment of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said in a statement yesterday.

His comments came after Kyle Wilson, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union’s (BEWU) president, said employees are “frustrated” and “angry” about not getting concrete answers over how staff will be affected by the administration’s plans.

“Bahamian workers and their unions are tired of the government lip service,” Mr Cartwright said. “Bahamian workers are suffering under a government that over-promises and underdelivers. The government is betraying Bahamian workers.”

“They have shown little regard in fulfilling many agreements as shared by union officials. They have been dismissive and disrespectful to the plight and concerns of many workers and their respective unions since taking office.”

The government is entering a 25-year agreement with Pike Corporation through its Bahamian management company, Island Grid Solutions, to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution network. The government will own 40 per cent of the shares in a special purpose vehicle, Bahamas Grid Company, and Island Grid Solutions will own 60 per cent.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport said on Wednesday that it has met with BPL’s two unions to inform them of upcoming changes. BPL’s plans “include an ironclad commitment to protect the job security of BPL union workers”, the ministry said, adding that the industrial agreements will be honoured.