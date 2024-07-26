Neeley family makes trek from Bahamas to the Olympic Games in Paris, France

PARIS, France — It’s everybody’s dream to either participate or spectate at an Olympic Games.

The latter was on the bucket list for the husband and wife team of Beryn and Shanel Neeley, who wanted to provide a lifetime experience for their 13-year-old son, Khai.

The Neeley family made the trek from the Bahamas on Wednesday and arrived in Paris on the same connecting flight from Nassau to London to Paris with Tribune chief sports editor Brent Stubbs.

Dressed in their matching yellow and white Androsian print shirts and white pants, the family said they want to support Team Bahamas and also take advantage of the Olympic experience.

“We have gotten our tickets already for most of the events that we would like to attend,” Beryn said as the spokesman for the family.

“We are excited about being in Paris. We planned to make one of these trips years ago, but we just decided to do it now. We are trying to kill two birds with one stone, being in Paris and enjoying the Olympic experience.

“We always get to watch the Olympics on TV, but I think this time it will be an even better experience for us. We will get to see it in person.”

The Neeley’s of course have purchased tickets to watch the men’s and women’s 100 metres finals, the 400m finals featuring Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner and the mixed relays “because we have a team in that as well.”

But wife Shanel could not pass up the moment and interjected that they will not miss the women’s 100m hurdles finals where they hope to see all three Bahamians - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor - make it to the final.”

The Neeleys have also indicated that they are not overlooking swimming where the Bahamas will be represented by Lamar Taylor and Rhanishka Gibbs and they will also attend some gymnastics to watch the Americans put on a display.

Khai, who is entering the ninth grade at Queen’s College, said he can’t come all the way to Paris and as an advert basketball player and golfer, he will not want to pass up the opportunity to watch the American men’s basketball team in action. He didn’t elaborate on who he was pulling for only to say he wants to see them all, though he’s a little disappointed that the Bahamas didn’t get to qualify after getting knocked out by Spain in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because not too many people my age get to see these types of things,” he quipped. “I think it’s a good opportunity for me to be here.”

The Neeleys will be in Paris for the duration of the games that end on August 11 and they hope to take lasting experiences back home with them to The Bahamas.