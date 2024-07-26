Race to save Ajita’s life

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A NEWLY married doctor is racing against time to secure the financial help she needs for a heart transplant.

Dr Ajita Wallace-Pinder, 41, a member of Princess Margaret Hospital’s internal medical team, was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

In a press conference yesterday, Ms Wallace-Pinder’s colleagues, members of the Medical Association of The Bahamas, and family pleaded to the public to help her be airlifted out of the country within the next 48 hours to receive mandatory and critical care.

“It’s really important to us to express to you that we understand that everybody is going through trying times, but this life-changing, life-sustaining surgery that she needs is very expensive and would be difficult for anyone to meet this financial challenge,” said Dr Naikechia Hall-Dennis, vice president of the MAB. “So today we are asking you, the public, the community in which she serves, to assist us in meeting this goal.”

“She needed the funding yesterday, so we are trying to transport her as soon as we can. Today would be ideal if we could, if we had the funds available, and so that’s why we are pleading with people to support us.”

Dr Wallace-Pinder’s husband, Ronald Pinder, was brought to tears and unable to speak yesterday, though he encouraged people to offer their support.

“There’s not much I could say about my wife. As most of you know, we have only been married for three months now, and I would like to let you guys know to keep praying for her and whatever you can do to help is greatly appreciated,” he said yesterday.

Dr Wallace-Pinder’s colleagues spoke highly of her work ethic and personality. Her family has created a GoFundMe to raise $200,000, though this is said to be the “tip of the iceberg” of what’s needed.

“$200,000 does not even cover what she needs to at least get out of the ICU,” said Gemma Rolle, the president of the Medical Association of The Bahamas. “When we think of heart transplant, we are talking millions of dollars, and quotes of three mil- lion being passed around probably just scratches the surface because it is not just the actual surgery we are covering.”

“We are covering the care of keeping her going until she gets this transplant, and then there is the after-care, there is the rehab, all of what she has to endure thereafter just to get back on that battlefield with us.”

Dr Rolle called her a “wounded soldier”, saying that seeing one of her colleagues in the position of becoming a patient is heart-breaking.

To donate to Dr Wallace- Pinder’s cause, visit https:// gofund.me/59afd10b.