Three guilty of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were found guilty of the armed robbery of a Defence Force officer and his girlfriend on Prince Charles Drive in 2022.

Supreme Court Justice Franklyn Williams presided as the trial of Shantino “Tiano” Armbrister, Philip Higgs, and Kyvaughn Strachan ended.

The trio faced two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

The convicts reportedly robbed Defence Force Officer William Brown and his girlfriend Kendy Ferguson at gunpoint outside her residence on June 12, 2022. The couple had just arrived after Ms Ferguson experienced car issues when the convicts ambushed them.

Brown was robbed of $143, and Ferguson was robbed of a Michael Kors bag that contained $150.

Following the robbery, which involved gunshots in the direction of the victims, police engaged the convicts in a chase and recovered a gun and ammunition.

Prosecutor Tamika Roberts said during closing remarks that the robbery happened and was not a figment of the victims’ imaginations as the defence claimed.

She said that the convicts “were caught riding dirty” as live ammunition was found in their car. She also said police retrieved a black 9mm Glock pistol used in the robbery.

An eight-person jury found the defendants guilty of all charges.

The convicts will return to court for the first sentencing phase on October 8.

Jacklyn Burrows also served as prosecutor.