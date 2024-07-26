Victim shot dead in ambush

A young man was killed on Flamingo Avenue yesterday, the 74th murder of the year.

Chief Superintendent Ezra Maycock, the officer in charge of the Southern Police Station, said police have a man in custody who they believe has information that could assist with the investigation into the killing.

The officer said sometime around 6.55pm, police received information from ShotSpotter technology of gunshots on Flamingo Avenue. They later found a man lying on his back with multiple gunshot injuries.

EMS services came and found no signs of life.

The deceased was travelling east along Flamingo Avenue with his brother when they were blocked by a blue vehicle at the Eden Street junction. Two men armed with firearms discharged their weapons at the men, police said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries to his body. He was shot on the ground, but his brother escaped with a bullet injury to his hand.

The brother was treated for his injuries and is assisting the police with their investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna said: “We have all officers from all areas on the streets, and this operation will be ongoing straight into the end of the year.”

“Under the command of the assistant commissioner and commander for that area, we are gonna be on the streets at certain times where the crime trends are indicating we need to be on the streets.”

ACP Hanna said this operation began at the beginning of this year, but the RBPF “built it out stronger to strengthen those operations”.

“If you’re measuring it by the amount of murders, that’s one measurement, but if you look at the number of persons we’ve placed before the court, the number of firearms – I think the commissioner made a statement last week at a press conference that we’ve already superseded the amount of illegal firearms we’ve taken off the street as of last year — so the police are being effective.”