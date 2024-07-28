$2,000 reward offered to find missing Devin

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE mother of 17-year-old Devin Issacs, who has been missing since May 15, is offering a cash reward of $2,000 for his return.

“There is a $2,000 reward for whoever could lead me to my son. I just need him home,” said Tashana Thompson.

Three men have been questioned about Devin’s disappearance; however, Ms Thompson said the investigation remains at a standstill.

She said the police remain in contact with the family, adding she is optimistic that her son will be found alive and in good health.

Ms Thompson dispelled social media rumors surrounding her son’s disappearance.

“I stopped counting the days, the weeks, I stopped counting because it’s been too long now," she said.

“They saying Nassau small but somebody on this little island hiding him good because I does drive around daily looking but I have yet to see him.”

“I have seen people that look like him since he has gone missing. I almost run off the road but I have never seen him nowhere in my travels.”

Devin was 16 at the time of his disappearance, and four days after his disappearance police issued a Marco’s Alert.

During a press conference earlier this month, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander showed CCTV footage of Devin.

The footage, which was taken a hour before his disappearance, showed a car parked two houses away from Devin’s home shortly after midnight.

Devin left home, entered the car, and momentarily returned home. After the car left, Devin left his residence again a few minutes later and walked towards Carmichael Road.

Additional CCTV footage has shown the 17-year-old walking alone in the area of Rubis Service Station, heading west on Carmichael Road.

Commissioner Fernander said police checked the airport and hospital in case Devin appeared under an alias, but found nothing.