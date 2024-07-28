Man sentenced to two years for unlicensed gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after he admitted to having an unlicensed gun in his home this March.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby presided as Moses Ferguson appeared for charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and possession of a component part of a firearm.

Ferguson was found with a black Glock Austria 19 pistol, along with a black 9mm magazine, and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition at his house on Palmetto Road on March 3.

In his latest court appearance, Ferguson reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Levan Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, said that his client was embarrassed by the incident. Mr Johnson went on to say that the defendant had a clean record up to this point, and is gainfully employed, a churchgoer, and an active member in his community.

In addition to stating that the defendant spared the court a lengthy trial by changing his plea, Mr Johnson said that his client is capable of rehabilitation.

Ferguson was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services during which time he is to be enrolled in carpentry classes.

He must also pay a fine of $5,000 for the ammunition and component part charges or risk an additional 18 months in prison.

The gun is to remain forfeited to the crown and Johnson was told that he had within seven days to appeal the magistrate’s sentence.

Before being taken into remand Johnson was allowed a moment with his brother.