Two men charged in Pinecrest Drive fatal shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were imprisoned on Friday after they were accused in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Elvardo Thompson on Pinecrest Drive last weekend.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Jamaal Hamilton, 25, and Shanton McSweeney, 21, for murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The duo allegedly shot and killed Thompson as he sat in his red Dodge Ram on Pinecrest Drive at 7pm on July 20.

The victim’s vehicle crashed into a nearby house after he was ambushed.

After hearing gunshots from the East Street South Police Station officers reportedly pursued the suspects grey Nissan Cube as it fled from the area at high speeds.

This car chase ended on Bamboo Blvd after the suspect’s vehicle collided into another car.

McSweeney allegedly shot at PC 4476 McHardy before he was also shot to the lower body by officers.

Hamilton was allegedly caught on Thatch Palm Avenue after a brief foot chase.

McSweeney was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

The accused were informed that their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendants will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until there VBIs are served on December 12.

Levan Johnson represented the accused.