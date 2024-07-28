Two men charged with possession of dangerous drugs granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were granted bail on Friday after they were allegedly found with three sets of illicit drugs in New Providence last week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Vincent Thomson, 31, and Kenton Prosper, 35, for two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were allegedly found with 5 3/8 oz of marijuana, 6 grams of cocaine and 11 amphetamine pill on July 23.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While the prosecution objected to bail, the defendants were granted it at $5,000 each with one or two sureties.

They will be fitted with monitoring devices. Prosper must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm. Thompson must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm.

The defendant’s trial begins on October 15.