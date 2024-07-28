Young woman dies in West Bay St crash

A YOUNG woman was killed in a traffic accident on West Bay Street early Friday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the crash after 2am.

The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was reportedly traveling west on West Bay Street when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall at Caves Village.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police said they had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle, adding that they suspect that speed was a factor in the crash. Investigations are continuing.