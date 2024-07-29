52-year-old jailed for gun possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after admitting to having an unlicenced gun in his home in March.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby presided as Moses Ferguson appeared for charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and possession of a component part of a firearm.

Ferguson was found with a black Glock Austria 19 pistol, a black 9mm magazine, and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition at his house on Palmetto Road on March 3.

Ferguson reversed his earlier position in his latest court appearance and pleaded guilty to the charges.

The defendant’s attorney, Levan Johnson, said his client was embarrassed by the incident. He said the defendant previously had a clean record and is gainfully employed, a churchgoer, and an active community member.

In addition to saying the defendant spared the court a lengthy trial by changing his plea, Mr Johnson said his client can be rehabilitated.

Ferguson was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services during which time he must enroll in carpentry classes.

He must also pay a $5,000 fine for the ammunition and component parts charges or risk an additional 18 months in prison.

The gun must remain forfeited to the Crown, and Johnson was told that he had within seven days to appeal the magistrate’s sentence.

Before being taken into remand, Johnson was allowed a moment to spend with his brother.