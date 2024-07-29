A month on, no update from police on shooting of dog

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE owner of a dog police killed last month is questioning why it is taking so long for police to investigate the incident and reveal its findings.

Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux had insisted police would reveal its findings to the public, but more than a month later, nothing has been said.

A woman, Tiana Ferguson, opened the door to the police, and her dog, Milo, went outside. She was unable to restrain the pet before an officer shot and killed him.

A viral video of the aftermath of the shooting captured the commotion, with officers roughing up Mr Ferguson after he became emotional about the dog’s death. At one point, an officer threatened to arrest Mr Ferguson for disorderly conduct because he had used obscene language.

Silvan Ferguson, the owner of the dog, said officials had contacted him a month after the incident, asking whether his daughter could identify the shooter. He said his daughter could do so but was angered by the request.

“To me, it looks like this is another matter that they are trying to just swipe under the rug as normal,” he said yesterday. “I have no intentions of letting that be swiped under the rug.

“I am hoping to get good end results but I have no confidence in the police being fair.”

At the time of the incident, Mr Ferguson said officers showed no remorse. He filed a complaint with the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the police force on June 17.

Mr Deleveaux, who oversees that department, declined to comment over the weekend, saying investigations remain ongoing.