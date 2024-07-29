Eleuthera next for women entrepreneur programme

By DENISE MAYCOCK

UNITED States Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish said the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs will expand to Eleuthera, its fifth island in The Bahamas.

Her comments came as 51 women entrepreneurs graduated from the programme in Grand Bahama on Friday in a ceremony at the Pelican Bay Resort.

To date, 325 women in The Bahamas have completed the programme, which helps develop women entrepreneurs.

Ms Furnish said the diverse range of small businesses represented by women in Grand Bahama was impressive, involving mammogram awareness, beauty, health and fitness, food and catering, and environmentally friendly services.

The participants underwent a 16-week workshop, concluding with a $5,000 grant pitch competition. Danielle Thompson, of Locs by Lisa, finished first, and Nikea Watson, of Mammogram Access Programme, was second.

In celebration of the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary, Ms Furnish said the Embassy had aimed to attract 50 participants and exceeded its goal. She said The Bahamas had maintained an 80 per cent completion rate in the last four years.

She attributed the programme’s success to the facilitation team and the support of partners, including Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation, the Bahamas Development Bank, Tourism Development Corporation, BTC, and the Sir Charles Hayward Library.

Samantha Rolle, executive director of the Small Business Development Centre, said the AWE graduates are building businesses that will contribute to the economic growth of Grand Bahama and inspire future generations of women entrepreneurs.

“Women are important members of society; we are about 50 percent of society, and yet still not 50 percent of the growth. So, for the US Embassy, it is a priority to help empower and bring women on equal footing,” she said.

Pitch winner Danielle Thompson plans to use the $5,000 to expand her service to include trichology, the study of hair and scalp diseases or problems. She said that one of the best aspects of the programme was the opportunity to network with so many women.

“I was excited to be in a group of amazing women, meeting new people and learning new things and the camaraderie,” she said.

Nikea Watson, founder of the Mammogram Access Programme (MAP), said the programme has helped her with developing an action plan and ideas that will assist her non-profit. “It opened my imagination to turn my non-profit into something that can raise revenue to support itself,” she said.