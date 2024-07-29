Injunction is granted over Lucayan Towers occupancy

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Supreme Court has granted an injunction restraining the Grand Bahama Port Authority from revoking the certificate of occupancy for the Lucayan Towers South.

The court’s action, granted after an ex-parte application, followed the GBPA’s revelation that it would revoke the certificate after months of threats.

“While we respect the court’s decision to issue an ex-parte injunction, our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of the residents,” said Nakira Wilchcombe, vice president of the Buiding and Development Services Department (BDS) of the GBPA. We firmly believe that the identified repairs are crucial to mitigate the risks associated with the current state of the building.”

Last month, the authority said “no significant progress” had been made in the scope of work to repair the structure since July 2023.

On July 14, 2023, the Building Development Services Department issued a final notice to the Condominium Board at Lucayan Towers South over its failure to address longstanding code violations and serious safety hazards.

The board was given 30 days to present a tangible plan of action to remediate several building code violations, or the GBPA would revoke the Certificate of Occupancy.

The board submitted a proposed plan for structural and related work to the building within the 30-day timeframe.

However, the GBPA said the proposed plan was reviewed, and items of concern were highlighted and communicated to the board for their immediate attention. In Sept 2023, the board submitted a revised plan, committing to provide a detailed scope of work and a timeline for commencing the necessary work once approved.

“In the spirit of cooperation and the deep concern for the residents affected, the Building Development Services Department provided an extension for the remaining submission. However, to date, the scope of work remains outstanding, and there has been no significant progress,” the authority said earlier this month.

“As a result, the Building Development Services Department is now forced to escalate its original plan, which includes revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy for the building to safeguard its residents.”