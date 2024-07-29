Knowles looking forward to the Paris Olympics

PARIS, France — After making their initial appearance for the Olympic Games in London, England in 2012, Shervone and Ashley Knowles both said they had to make their second rodeo here.

With Team Bahamas still waiting to begin competition at the games, the mother and daughter duo were taking advantage of the opportunity to do some sightseeing and are enjoying what Paris has to offer.

“It’s a lot of fun. We are enjoying the scenery,” said mother Shervone Knowles. “The buildings are quite different, but the people are very friendly.”

During the games, they intend to watch Team Bahamas in action in swimming and track and field.

But during the off days, Shervone Knowles said they are looking to attend some basketball games.

Although they haven’t seen any action yet, they indicated that they are excited about the Paris Olympics.

“We are looking forward to seeing our competitors compete and to do their best,” she stated.

Ashley Knowles, a 13-year-old student of Queen’s College, who competes in track and field for the Comets and the Fast Forward Track Club, was too young to comprehend what transpired in London. But she noted that she is grasping onto every image she can get here in Paris.

“It’s a totally different experience for her so far.The people are nice and the food is good,” said Ashley, who enjoys eating pasta.

With the knowledge she is gaining now, Ashley Knowles is hoping that one day she will be back at the Olympics for her third lucky charm, not as a spectator, but as a participating sprinter for Team Bahamas in either the 100 metres or 200 metres or both and maybe even as a member of the women’s 4 x 100 metre relay team.

When asked about her thoughts about the team here competing, Ashley noted that “it’s good” and a “solid” one and she can’t wait to see them in action.

It would certainly make the trek to Paris even more worthwhile if she could witness a medal-winning performance, a national record or even a world record-breaking feat.



