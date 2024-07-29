‘Late again’ says FNM leader over monthly budget report

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter



FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the government is continuously late in producing the monthly budget report, adding that the country is trending towards a low-growth economic trajectory.

He said a clear economic and fiscal plan ought to include fully implementing the Freedom of Information Act, ensuring budgetary and financial reports are published on time, adhering to the Procurement Act and enacting robust anti-corruption legislation.

“The opposition finds it astounding that while the Ministry of Finance can publicise tax collections for the fiscal year ending this past June, the government deliberately delays the May 2024 monthly budget report despite being two months past the due date,” Mr Pintard said in a statement.

“Given that the financial secretary recently told the Rotary of West Nassau the sums of revenue collected for the full year for customs, we can assume that the ministry now has the full-year financial reporting. What excuse will they give us this time for not publishing their budgetary reports on time?”

Mr Pintard urged the Davis administration to produce and publish the budgetary reports as required by law.

“We’re not holding our breath that the prime minister will show any interest in accountability, transparency, fairness, or equity in public affairs, so come 2026 or before, the incoming FNM administration will do these things,” he added.

He criticised the government’s business practice, adding that a Pintard-led government would recognise small and medium-sized Bahamian businesses’ role in driving the economy forward.

“We will remove the yoke that government agencies — particularly the Department of Inland Revenue — continue to place around the necks of Bahamian businesses. We will unleash the potential of our entrepreneurs, ensuring they are supported, not hindered, by government policies. It is time for a government that works for the people, not against them,” he said.