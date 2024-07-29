Marco City Constituency Association relaunches Basketball tourney for youth on Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Marco City Association Constituency Office re-launched its Annual Basketball Tournament on Saturday, recognising the significance of integrating sports activities within the community.

The event was held at the Marco City Heroes Park at Mayfield Park, drawing young boys and men from across the constituency for a day of competition and camaraderie.

Marco City MP Michael Pintard made an appearance.

Local youth leaders/coaches Darren Rolle, of the Falcon’s Boys Club, Dudley Seide, of Reach Out Youth Organisation, Claudius Burrows, Vance Barr, and Lionel Morley were in attendance.

Toshiya Francois, the Marco City Constituency Office administrator, said the tournament returned after a one-year absence.

The event catered to boys aged eight to 28, divided into three age categories: 8-12, 13-15, and the open bracket for ages 16 to 28.

Awards were presented for best defensive player and MVP in all three categories. An overall tournament champion trophy was also up for grabs.

Ms Francois indicated that during the off-season Marco City Constituency Office partnered with various organizations sponsoring various basketball tournaments in the Grand Bahama community.

Lionel Morley, coach of Sunrise Prep, said basketball helps young boys and men to develop camaraderie and socialization skills.

“Today our kids live next door and do not know each other, and it is good we bring them together to fellowship with each other through sports,” he said.

He thanked Mr Pintard for hosting the tournament, particularly during the summertime when there is not much to do for young people. He believes it is something that other MPs should consider doing as well.

“Sometimes these events prevent young men from doing other things.

“And through sports, they can create friendships and good community spirit.”

“It is a productive day when we can bring young people in an area where it is wholesome, and we thank the MP for Marco City, ” said Falcons Boys Club Coach Darren Rolle. Mr Rolle said Mr Pintard has been supportive of clubs on the island and has assisted the Falcons on many occasions, including their recent trip to Orlando, Florida, to participate in a tournament.