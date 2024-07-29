Three dead in road crashes

Mother says daughter killed in one of three weekend fatalities ‘lived life to fullest’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NARISSA Reckley, a young woman killed in a car accident on Friday, was a quiet and loving person “who lived life to the fullest”, her relatives said.

It was one of three deadly crashes that took place at the weekend, with last night a man being killed in a collision at the entrance to Mount Pleasant Village, and a motorcyclist having died after a 1am crash at Infant View Road.

Traffic deaths this year are outpacing last year’s numbers.

Reckley, 26, was reportedly travelling west on West Bay Street around 2am on Friday when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall at Caves Village. She was the sole occupant of the

sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police said they had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the car and suspect that speed was a factor in the crash.

Her death and the death of a man in Mount Pleasant and a motorcyclist in Infant View Road yesterday have pushed the country’s traffic fatality count to 39 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Chief Superinendent Eugene Strachan said that tally is about six more than last year’s to this point. He urged motorists to slow down and drive cautiously.

He said officers have caught people driving between 75mph and 90mph.

“You know what they say to us? We didn’t see a posted speed limit,” he said. “Nowhere in The Bahamas or the Caribbean is a posted 75mph speed limit.”

Reckley’s untimely death prompted sad reactions from her friends and family members on social media.

Her mother, Rhoda Cleare, said she graduated from St Augustine’s College in 2015 and was employed by the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality as a meteorology technician.

In the incident at Mount Pleasant, police reported that two vehicles travelling north on Western Road were in collision, one a white Honda Accord, the other a dark Suzuki Swift.

Police said the Accord tried to turn into Nelson Street, and the Suzuki tried to overtake and a collision occured.

The Suzuki flipped over and collided with the entrance sign to Mount Pleasant. Police said the male driver, believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced lifeless by emergency medical technicians.

The woman driving the Honda, believed to be in her early 60s, was injured and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Police also said that at about 1am on Sunday, there was a traffic accident at Infant View Road, just off Nassau Street.

A lone motorcyclist, on a 125CC motorbike, lost control and collided into a retainer wall. He was taken to PMH where it was later reported that he had died.