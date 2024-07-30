$300m GB resort project receives full approval

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE SIX Senses development in Grand Bahama has received full approval to start its $300m resort project, according to developer Marc Weller.

He said Weller Development received its final governmental approval and is excited to proceed with the project.

Ground clearing and site preparation work on land in the Barbary Beach area is scheduled to occur in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We will start levelling out and building up the site and putting in all the basics, such as water, sewer, fibre for connectivity, and electric,” he said. “We expect to have those done going into the second quarter of next year.”

He also indicated that foundational work for the buildings would start at some point in 2025.

On January 30, Weller Development held an environmental public consultation meeting at the Pelican Bay Resort. After that, people had an additional 21 days to submit questions and concerns before final approvals were granted.

Hotel renderings will be officially released for public viewing in the coming weeks.

The property’s 50-acre site will feature 64 resort villas and 28 branded residences, a wellness centre and spa, multiple restaurants, an event space, a beach club and an oceanfront pool.

In 2021, Mr Weller told Tribune Business he believes the investment will help establish Grand Bahama’s brand as “the best of the best”.

Weller Development launched an awareness campaign prior to its full sale campaign, which generated hundreds of interesting leads and inquiries.