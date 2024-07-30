Athletes and BOC treated to dinner reception in Paris

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — With one day left before Team Bahamas begins competing at the 2024 Olympic Games, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture feted the athletes and the Bahamas Olympic Committee to a dinner reception last night.

The reception was originally scheduled for Sunday, but Kelsie Johnson-Sills, the director of sports, said the Ministry had to postpone it. She noted that while the members of the swim team were not present, the Ministry will hold another reception after their competition this week.

In a laid back atmosphere at the Le Presidente Restaurant, BOC president Romell Knowles said while their team has been extremely tough, they have been trying to sort them out through their Chef de Mission Cora Hepburn.

He assured the athletes, especially those making it to their first Olympiad, that the BOC is aware of all of their concerns and needs and are making sure that they are comfortable.

“I want to welcome you to Paris. We would love to have all of the gold medals,” he said as he pointed out especially to flag bearers Steven Gardiner and Devynne Charlton, who are expected to lead the charge for Team Bahamas..

Knowles also publicly apologised to both Shania Adderley and Lacarthea Cooper, who both had to go through some controversy before it was finally agreed that they will make the trip here for their first Olympic experience.

“I’m sorry about that,” Knowles said to both young ladies present. “We hope that you enjoy these games because you are the future of these Olympic Games.”

Johnson-Sills congratulated all of the athletes for making it to the Olympics and noted that they are all winners and expect that they will all go out and represent The Bahamas to the best of their abilities.

Lorraine Armbrister, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, who also serves as the actions PS at the Ministry of Sports, thanked all of the athletes as well and encouraged them to do their very best and try to avoid any injuries and to remain safe.

She noted that while she and her husband Ron Armbrister are on vacation, they had to take in the trip to Paris to support Team Bahamas.

Minister of Sports Mario Bowleg thanked the athletes and the BOC staff for getting everybody safely into Paris so that they can get ready for the games.

“Let me say to the athletes, you represent yourselves first, you represent your family and you represent your country,” he said. “You always want to remember that you want to make those three people proud. “So I just want to thank all of you for making it here. No matter what you do, I assure you that you will make us all proud.”

Speaking on behalf of their team-mates were Gardiner and Charlton. “I just want to congratulate all of the first timers here at the Olympic Games,” said Gardiner, who is making his third appearance as he defends his title in the men’s 400 metres next week.

“I remember my first Olympic Games, I was shy, but you guys will have a good time.

“Just go out there and give it your all. That’s all that we could ask for.”

Charlton, the women’s world indoor 60m record holder, now in her second appearance at the games, also congratulated the first timers, advising them to just soak it all in and enjoy it.

She also thanked both the Ministry of Sports and the BOC for allowing them to be able to see a little bit of the city of Paris before they start competing. Before they showed up for the reception, the athletes took part in a photo session with both the Ministry and the BOC in front of Champs-Elysées, one of the famous sites for visitors to view in Paris.

By the time you read this, Lamar Taylor would have already broken the ice as the first Bahamian to compete in these Olympics when he makes his splash in heat five of the men’s 100m freestyle at the Paris La Defense Arena.

The Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre is a truly exceptional facility in terms of its scale, capacity and technology. Although several events have been staged there since it was opened, this will be the first time that any swimming competition has taken place.

Rhanishka Gibbs, the only other member of the swim team coached by Travano McPhee, is scheduled to compete on Saturday in the preliminaries of the women’s 50m freestyle.

The track and field team, the only other discipline the Bahamas will participate in at the games, will get underway on Friday.



