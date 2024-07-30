Bahamas should boycott Olympics over blasphemy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHEN I got home on Saturday afternoon I asked my wife why she wasn’t watching the Olympic Games, which is airing on Peacock TV app. She informed me that she is no longer interested in watching the Olympics after seeing a drag queen parody of the Last Supper of the Lord Jesus Christ on the night He was betrayed by Judas Iscariot.

The emblems of communion represents the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Worldwide, the church would commemorate this important and sacred event, as it points to the vicarious, substitutionary death of Jesus on the cross. The French government and President Emmanuel Macron are undoubtedly well aware of the meaning of the Last Supper, yet allowed a group of drag queens and LGBTQI+ advocates to use the massive platform of the Olympics to openly blaspheme and mock the Lord Jesus Christ. Yet these are the same people who love to chide the evangelical church for its lack of inclusion and tolerance. What is ironic is that Emmanuel means God with us. This blasphemous performance was meant to mock the church.

The Progressive Liberal Party government and Team Bahamas should both boycott the Paris Games ASAP. To continue in the Games would be an affront to the Lord and to His church. The French people need to be taught a lesson that they cannot get away with openly taunting the Lord, especially before an international audience. The performance was disgusting, sickening and blasphemous. Had this been a parody of the Prophet Muhammad, Muslim radicals would have already committed terrorist acts throughout Paris in protest. Macron and the Olympic Committee know better than to provoke the Muslim community in France.

Christians, on the other hand, are easy targets as they are taught by the Lord Jesus in the New Testament Gospels to turn the other cheek. As a self professing Christian nation, The Bahamas should not partake in an event that has maliciously ridiculed a sacred event. Any medals won in Paris by Bahamian athletes at this point would be absolutely meaningless to me as a Bahamian evangelical Christian. To continue in the games would be a tacit approval of the drag queen parody.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport, Grand Bahama

July 28, 2024.