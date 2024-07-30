Man accused of sexually assaulting woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man was granted $3,000 bail yesterday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Fox Hill in May.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux arraigned Charles Williams for indecent assault.

Williams allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on Francis Avenue on May 24.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution raised no objection to his bail, so Williams was granted it under the condition that he sign in at the East Street South Police Station by 6pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Williams will return to court for trial on October 8.