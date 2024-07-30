Man charged with July 18 fatal stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of a fatal stabbing in Sunshine Park earlier this month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Dominique Reckley, 42, for murder.

Reckley allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Thyrique Francis at Moonshine Drive on July 18.

Francis succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on July 21.

The defendant was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Reckley will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on September 30.

Devard Francis represented him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as prosecutor.