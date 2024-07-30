Man gets three years jail for loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun in his Kennedy Subdivision home last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Clifford Toussaint, 24, for possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Toussaint was reportedly found at his residence with a black Glock 19 pistol and 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition on Gilbert Street around 10pm on July 25.

After pleading guilty, the defendant was sentenced to 36 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Mark Penn represented the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.