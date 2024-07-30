Man tells judge that he feared for his life after admitting to removing monitor

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to breaching his bail conditions and ditching his monitoring device on the street told a judge he feared for his life after being shot four times.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Deshawn Hart, 23, yesterday on charges of causing damage and three counts of violating bail conditions.

Hart was on bail for charges of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ricaro “Karo” Bullard in Nassau Village on October 8, 2018.

Hart reportedly broke the strap of his black Reli Alert XC4 Electronic Monitor, which belonged to Migrafill Electronic Security, on May 22. The damage to the device is estimated at $1,194.61.

When police became aware that the device had been tampered with, they found it on the side of the road on Peach and Lime Streets in Pastel Gardens.

Hart also reportedly failed to sign in at the East Street South Police Station between May 22 and July 26, and a wanted poster was circulated for his arrest.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all four charges against him.

He told the magistrate that he was his family’s provider and had three young kids.

He claimed he cut off his ankle bracelet because he thought his life was in danger. He elaborated that he had been shot four times, the most recent incident happening this month.

Although he told the magistrate he reported these alleged shootings to the police, he admitted that he did not ask the court’s permission to remove the monitoring device.

He was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the bail violation charges. He must also reimburse the monitoring company $1,300 or risk an additional 12 months in prison.

Before being taken into remand, the convict said he may have difficulty paying his debt.