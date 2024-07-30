Minister: We’ll raise minimum wage soon

Glover-Rolle assures unions they will be included and informed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration wants to increase the minimum wage again soon, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday.

She did not give a timeline for when a decision would be made but said talks are ongoing.

She said officials had discussed the matter with a senior economics wage specialist at the International Labour Organisation.

She said union leaders would be included in discussions, adding: “You have my commitment to that.”

“Not only will you be included, but you will be informed because I will

make sure that it’s not said that our stakeholders were not aware of our plans and were allowed to mistakenly believe that this increase is not a high priority for this government.”

The Davis administration increased the minimum wage from $210 to $260 in January 2023. That was the second increase since the Ingraham administration introduced the minimum wage in 2001 at $150 per week.

Some workers said the increase did not go far enough given rising food and electricity costs.

“Implementation of each minimum wage increase requires the consideration of the various practical details, knowing that there are economic realities that inform and limit the increase,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said during a labour legislation symposium yesterday.

Yesterday, Mrs Glover Rolle said the government must do its due diligence before introducing a livable wage, saying this will require a phased and balanced approach.

“The realities may require compromise,” she said. “Having a liveable wage as a goal is one thing, but actually making it a reality requires careful planning and execution over the medium to long term. It will also require a phased approach.”

She later told reporters: “It has to be from a data-driven and research-driven approach. We have to ensure that while we are looking to implement a liveable wage that we would also have sustainability of our businesses or the employers so this is a process that is ongoing.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle also reiterated the government’s promise to fulfil each commitment in a pre-election Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The controversial 2021 signing resurfaced last week after Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson claimed the Davis administration is violating the agreement by leaving Bahamas Power & Light’s unions out of discussions about reforming the utility company.

She said while the government cannot do everything at once, it will not stop working until every promise is fulfilled.



