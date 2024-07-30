Minister: We’ll raise minimum wage soon

Glover-Rolle assures unions they will be included and informed
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Davis administration wants to increase the minimum wage again soon, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday.
She did not give a timeline for when a decision would be made but said talks are ongoing.
She said officials had discussed the matter with a senior economics wage specialist at the International Labour Organisation.
She said union leaders would be included in discussions, adding: “You have my commitment to that.”
“Not only will you be included, but you will be informed because I will
make sure that it’s not said that our stakeholders were not aware of our plans and were allowed to mistakenly believe that this increase is not a high priority for this government.”
The Davis administration increased the minimum wage from $210 to $260 in January 2023. That was the second increase since the Ingraham administration introduced the minimum wage in 2001 at $150 per week.
Some workers said the increase did not go far enough given rising food and electricity costs.
“Implementation of each minimum wage increase requires the consideration of the various practical details, knowing that there are economic realities that inform and limit the increase,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said during a labour legislation symposium yesterday.
Yesterday, Mrs Glover Rolle said the government must do its due diligence before introducing a livable wage, saying this will require a phased and balanced approach.
“The realities may require compromise,” she said. “Having a liveable wage as a goal is one thing, but actually making it a reality requires careful planning and execution over the medium to long term. It will also require a phased approach.”
She later told reporters: “It has to be from a data-driven and research-driven approach. We have to ensure that while we are looking to implement a liveable wage that we would also have sustainability of our businesses or the employers so this is a process that is ongoing.”
Mrs Glover-Rolle also reiterated the government’s promise to fulfil each commitment in a pre-election Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
The controversial 2021 signing resurfaced last week after Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson claimed the Davis administration is violating the agreement by leaving Bahamas Power & Light’s unions out of discussions about reforming the utility company.
She said while the government cannot do everything at once, it will not stop working until every promise is fulfilled.
Comments
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Minimum wage is not the answer.
The Government has to find new ways to LOWER the cost of living to ordinary Bahamians.
Also, Bahamians need to be more financially responsible as well. Most are too much in debt on consumer loans.
moncurcool 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Spot on
Sadly, we have these politicians who do not understand economics or running a business at the heading of this country. Any wonder they do not understand cause and effect or seeing the big picture?
jackbnimble 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Well said. The cost of living is extremely high in the Bahamas so all an increase in minimum wage will do is drive the prices of everything up as it is a business cost and businesses aim to make a profit. Wages cut into that.
bahamianson 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
The hampstet wheel continues. Sheeprunner, I agree. They increase minimum wage, the businesses increase prices. Nib increases tax and the businesses increases the prices. Gas increases and the businesses increase prices. We need officials whom can think and use their economic and financial degrees.
Sickened 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
An increase will only help for a week or two, until the business owners have to increase their prices. Some businesses will even increase their prices prior to having to pay higher wages. As sheeprunner says, government needs to find ways to lower the cost of living - this will only increase it.
AnObserver 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
You know nothing about how businesses work. How are you justified in dictating to them, who run successful businesses, how to to operate, when you, the govt, have a eight figure net deficit every year? You are demonstrably the least qualified to give business advice.
JokeyJack 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Bahamas motto: "Soon Come"
Dawes 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Come just before the next election ?
Sign in to comment
OpenID